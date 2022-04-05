Kinze to introduce new 3505 high-speed planter for 2023

Kinze Manufacturing will introduce its new 3505 True Speed high-speed planter for the 2023 season, providing advanced technology and improved productivity on smaller farms or small fields.

“The 3505 pivot fold planter is the newest addition to Kinze’s True Speed high-speed planter lineup,” said Susanne Veatch, Kinze president. “It is simple to operate, high-performing and offered with or without split 8-row 30″ and 6-row 30″ configurations.”

With Kinze’s True Speed technology, consisting of a high-speed seed meter and seed tube, the 3505 enables farmers to plant at speeds up to 12 miles per hour, doubling the amount of acres they can cover in a typical day without compromising singulation accuracy or spacing.

Performance is optimized with Kinze’s Blue Vantage display with shared coverage data and up to four planter-mounted cameras. The 3505 also features Kinze’s Blue Drive electric drive and True Depth hydraulic down force for accurate seed placement to maximize performance and productivity.… Continue reading