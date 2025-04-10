Kirkpatrick named Ohio Farm Bureau director of health services

Trevor Kirkpatrick of Dellroy has been named director of health services for Ohio Farm Bureau, a newly created role aimed to enhance the lives of Ohio Farm Bureau members.

In his new position, Kirkpatrick will help design, coordinate and implement member-focused health benefits programs. In addition, he will also support the Ohio Farm Bureau Health Benefits Plan and manage the workers’ compensation programs offered through the organization, ensuring these and other key benefit programs meet the needs of Ohio Farm Bureau members.

Kirkpatrick graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in animal sciences, specializing in animal industries, and a minor in meat science. He spent the past four years as an organization director for the Ohio Farm Bureau, serving Carroll, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas counties. He also runs Kirkpatrick Livestock with his wife, Emily, and their son, Owen.