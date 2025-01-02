Know the goal before the start

By Matt Reese

On the long journey of managing no-till and cover crops, Leon Klopfenstein learned the importance of knowing the end goal before getting started.

“The farm economy got kind of rough in the 1990s and I needed something else besides the farm, so I went to school and got my nursing degree. I’ve been a critical care nurse close to 20 years now,” Klopfenstein said. “I’ve taken care of a lot of really sick patients. I start work at 7 p.m. and get off shift at 7:30 in the morning. During that time, I know that I can’t function in the now. I have to be thinking 12 hours ahead. I have to know where I want to be by the next morning or I’m going to get caught. I just can’t check the box for the task that happens to be due now. I need to anticipate what electrolytes the patient might need in the morning, so I had to do blood draws far enough ahead to get them resulted so I could administer the needed solutions.… Continue reading