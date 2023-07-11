Knowing the difference between a hobby farm and a business farm

By Brian Ravencraft

Sometimes farming is considered a hobby. The farmer grows crops or keeps livestock for enjoyment reasons. Profit does not come into play. An operation run like this is known as a hobby farm. The other side of the coin is farming for profit. These farm operations are carried out with the purpose of making money in mind. However, the lines can get blurry. A hobby farm can turn into a business for one reason or another.

Taxpayers must be aware of the distinction between a hobby farm and a business farm. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is always a good resource to turn to for clarification on this matter. Here is a list of factors they share regarding whether farming activity if a business or hobby:

• The taxpayer carries out activity in a businesslike manner and maintains complete and accurate books and records.

• The taxpayer puts time and effort into the activity to show they intend to make it profitable.… Continue reading