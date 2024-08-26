Koenig Equipment celebrates 120th anniversary

Koenig Equipment, a leading provider of quality lawn, agricultural and compact construction equipment, is proudly celebrating its 120th anniversary. Founded by John C. Koenig in 1904 as a small hardware and farm equipment dealership in Botkins, Koenig Equipment has grown into a premier John Deere dealership with 15 locations serving customers in over 43 counties across Ohio and Indiana.

The milestone is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, customer satisfaction and personalized mechanization solutions. Aaron Koenig, president and CEO, reflected on this remarkable journey, expressing immense pride in representing a company with such a storied past and a deeply rooted commitment to its customers, employees and communities.

“While we celebrate our past and cherish our present, we’re focused on the future,” Koenig said. “We are committed to maintaining the growth trajectory of the organization while preparing for the next stage of our company, including fostering the growth of the fifth generation of the Koenig family and preparing them to uphold and further enrich the legacy of our family business.”… Continue reading