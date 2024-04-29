Lake Erie continues to please anglers

By Dan Armitage, outdoors writer

Ohio anglers testing the waters of Lake Erie this season can expect 2024 to again offer world-class ‘catching’ opportunities, according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife (ODOW), as after years of strong walleye hatches, Lake Erie continues to affirm that it is The Walleye Capital of the World. What’s more, a stable yellow perch population in Lake Erie’s west zone will provide good fishing in 2024 while, on the flip side, low perch catch rates are expected to continue in the central and east zones of Ohio’s Great Lake.

“Lake Erie is known worldwide as a top fishing destination for a variety of species,” said Travis Hartman, Lake Erie Fisheries Program Administrator for the Division. “Lake Erie’s sustainable high performance is due in part to science-based management which guides regulations and ensures long-term angling opportunities.”

Lake Erie walleye and yellow perch fisheries are managed through an interagency quota system.