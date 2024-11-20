Land price plateau

By Matt Reese

It appears to be both a good time to sell farmland and a good time to buy it.

“Lately we have seen kind of a cap on the value of farmland. We’re not really seeing a huge increase like we have over the last 3 or 4 years. Specifically, since 2021, we saw farmland values increase in certain areas in the neighborhood of 15% to 25% year-over-year in value,” said Devin Dye, auctioneer, broker and owner of Dye Real Estate and Land Co. “With the lower commodity prices and the interest rates not as high, but still at higher numbers, it’s kind of just placed a cap on the value of farmland. We haven’t seen any decreases at all, but it’s slowed down its overall increase in value.”

This sharp increase, then plateau in land values is repeating a common trend seen in recent decades.

"In the last 35 years going back to the early 90s, that has been the general trend.