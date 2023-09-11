Late disease issues may ding yields

Jeff Magyar

We’re too dry again. Some of the beans in the area are losing all their leaves. I don’t think there’ll be any September run beans, but some guys that planted 2.2s and 2.1s have plants that are losing leaves. They aren’t 50- to 60- bushel beans looking at them as the leaves come off. We had miserable heat and the plants just gave up. Plants that were showing no signs of changing just started yellowing everywhere in the fields after last week’s heat. The beans that were stressed from too much moisture earlier never bounced back. They’ve giving up. They’ve had enough.

White mold is terrible in some areas. I would say 25% to 30% of the soybean acres around here show a sign of white mold just driving by at 50 miles an hour. In other years, I have seen 70-bushel beans in one field and then you get a section that has bad white mold and yields go to 25.… Continue reading