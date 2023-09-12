Late Season White Mold in some Ohio soybeans

By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean check-off.

In parts of Ohio, the soybean crop is feeling the pressure from the weather extremes and white mold. In the Northeast corner of the state, Ashtabula County, the dry weather and intense heat last week have caused some bean fields to shut down and lose their leaves. Many of the early maturity beans are now dropping leaves. Fields that suffered from too much moisture early on and now pressure from White Mold are bringing concerns of yield losses. “The fields that were stressed from too much moisture never recovered and white mold is terrible,” said Jeff Magyar, Ashtabula County Farmer. “The white mold can be seen in 25-30 percent of the soybean acres just driving by the fields.”

A similar story is being told on the west side of Ohio, in Mercer County, as white mold appeared late in the season.… Continue reading