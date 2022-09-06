Late soybeans can attract more pests

By Kelley Tilmon and Andy Michel, Ohio State University Extension

At the end of the growing season, when many soybean fields are shutting down, those which are still green can be a magnet for certain insect pests as they leave the mature fields. Double-crop soybeans and late planted beans that are running behind and are still fresh can be attractive for stink bugs, bean leaf beetles, and sometimes grasshoppers when they leave yellowing fields for greener pastures. If you have such soybean fields in areas where other fields are maturing, they are worth an extra eye until they reach the R6 (full seed) growth stage. After R6, the yield is mostly set and insecticide will not provide a return. Also, if you do spray late in the season, be mindful of the pre-harvest interval of the product you’re using, which can be up to several weeks. Consult our pest management guide for more information about these chemicals at: https://aginsects.osu.edu/news/msu-osu-insect-ipm-guide… Continue reading