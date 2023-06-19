Late Spring and Early Summer Crop Development

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off.

Every year is different. 2023 started off with above average temperatures and ideal soil conditions in early to mid-April. By the end of April and into May the weather turned much wetter and cooler. This created a split planting season in many areas. It was not until later in the second week of May that many farmers were able to return to the fields. Once planting could resume, it did so in a big way. Ohio experienced 25-30 percent of the corn and soybeans being planted consecutively for multiple weeks. Once the seed was in the ground the rain turned off again. Parts of the state experienced as many as three weeks with no measurable rainfall.

"In Ohio we typically worry about a wet spring, but this year it was a late dry spring," said Stephanie Karhoff, OSU Extension Field Specialist, Agronomic Crops.