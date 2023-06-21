Layers of sustainability for better future

By Matt Reese

The term sustainability has been closely tied to agriculture for many years, but to be truly sustainable, farms rely upon a broad network of agribusinesses focused on sustainability for their businesses as well as the farms they serve.

This summer, the Ohio AgriBusiness Association (OABA) is working with member businesses highlighting the benefits of these layers of sustainability for Ohio agriculture as a whole.

Chris Henney, president and CEO of OABA, has put significant organizational emphasis on sustainability.

“Sustainability probably means a little something different to almost everyone, but when I think about sustainability, I think about a three-legged stool. I think about it in terms of what most people think of as the traditional environmental sustainability. We want to be good stewards of our environment, but it also has to make economic sense from a business standpoint. You have to be able to stay in business to be sustainable,” Henney said.… Continue reading