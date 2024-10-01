Leadership and Relationships in Agriculture, Episode 49

In Episode 49, the Ohio Field Leader Roadshow traveled to Fairfield County to visit with John Hummel. John and his wife Kacy farm with John’s Uncle and Father growing Corn and Soybeans in Southern Franklin and Northern Fairfield Counties. Dusty and John discuss the challenging weather year that 2024 has presented, and what it is like for a multigenerational farming operation to plan for the future in an environment with constant residential and commercial development pressure. They also take a look at the valuable work of commodity organizations and the Ohio Farm Bureau in developing young people to take on the challenges that the industry will face in the future and the importance of the relationships that are developed along the way.

… Continue reading