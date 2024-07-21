Learning about the origins of food

By Matt Reese and Joel Penhorwood

The field of agriculture and the curriculum options from GrowNextGen appeal to a wide range of students. Jodi Adams from Washington High School in Fayette County has found that her students with special needs are no exception.

Adams has been working with GrowNextGen for several years and has seen how her students can benefit from the curriculum when adapted for the special education setting.

“We tested soil samples from the corn field next to the school. We’ve talked about the importance of soil and water quality, what farmers do, and what happens if you have bad soil or bad water and what that does for the plants and animals and your food,” she said.

Always on a mission to find new tools for sharing agriculture with her students, Adams has participated in several Ag Biotech Academy workshops. In June, the event was held at the Ohio State University Western Ag Research Station just outside of Springfield.… Continue reading