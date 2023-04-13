Legacy Cooperative locations earn multi-year certified status in 4R Nutrient Stewardship

Continuing its commitment to improving water quality in the Western Lake Erie Basin, Legacy Farmers Cooperative has achieved multi-year certified status at five of its Ohio locations through the 4R Nutrient Stewardship Certification Program.

• Custar Agronomy – Year Eight Certified

• Arcadia Agronomy – Year Seven Certified

• Arlington Agronomy – Year Seven Certified

• McComb Agronomy – Year Seven Certified

• Pandora Agronomy – Year Seven Certified

In its ninth year, the voluntary certification program is a concentrated effort by the agriculture industry to significantly reduce and prevent applied nutrients from running off fields, which has contributed to water quality issues in Lake Erie. Facilities are required to meet certain program goals each year to retain certified status.

“Having all five of our agronomy locations 4R certified in my opinion speaks volumes about Legacy Farmers Cooperative as a company and where our values lie,” said Paige Fitzwater, Legacy Farmers Cooperative precision services manager.… Continue reading