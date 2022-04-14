Legacy Farmers Cooperative facilities Certification in 4R Nutrient Stewardship

Continuing their commitment to improving water quality in the Western Lake Erie Basin, Legacy Farmers Cooperative facilities in Arcadia, Arlington, McComb and Pandora have achieved certified status for year six and the Custar facility for year seven through the 4R Nutrient Stewardship Certification Program.

The voluntary certification program is a concentrated effort by the agriculture industry to significantly reduce and prevent applied nutrients from running off fields, which has contributed to water quality issues in Lake Erie. Facilities are required to meet certain program goals each year to retain certified status.

With the program in its eighth year, the Legacy Farmers Cooperative facilities are among the first to achieve years six and seven certified status.

“Legacy Farmers Cooperative is proud to be part of the 4R Nutrient Stewardship Certification Program,” said Mark Sunderman, president and CEO of Legacy Farmers Cooperative. “It takes all of the efforts of our employee team and members/customers following the 4Rs to show our commitment to making a difference in water quality.… Continue reading