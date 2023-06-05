LegenDairy milk

By Emmy Powell, communications specialist at Texas Farm Bureau

Milk is the ultimate drink. It helps your body rehydrate, repair and replenish. It is full of nutrients and helps your body build strong bones and supports your immune system.

Milk contains 13 essential nutrients and minerals: protein, calcium, potassium, vitamin D, vitamin B12, vitamin A, riboflavin, phosphorus, niacin, zinc, iodine, selenium and pantothenic acid. Holy cow! That’s impressive.

Compared to alternatives, milk has the least amount of ingredients. It has none of the stabilizers or flavorings often found in the ingredient list of non-dairy alternatives.

Milk is not only is the top food source of calcium in the American diet, but it also has a lower carbon footprint than most foods.

For centuries, dairy farmers have been good stewards of the environment, and they continue to look for ways to improve and learn more sustainable practices each day.

Tasty, nutritious and sustainable…milk will always be my first choice in the morning!