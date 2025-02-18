Legislation introduced for nationwide E15

On Feb. 13, 2025, Congress introduced legislation to expand nationwide, year-round access to E15 fuel. Ohio Representative Max Miller (R-7th District) co-sponsored the bill.

The Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association urges Ohio’s congressional delegation and senators to support and pass the resolution. This action will provide crucial support for our nation’s energy sector, relief at the gas pump for American families, and assistance for Ohio farmers and rural communities.

“The passage of nationwide, year-round E15 comes at no cost to American taxpayers,” said Tadd Nicholson, Executive Director of Ohio Corn & Wheat. “It’s time for Congress to offer a commonsense solution to outdated regulations. We strongly urge Ohio’s representatives and two senators to do the right thing and make nationwide, year-round E15 a permanent reality.”

E15, commonly sold in Ohio as Unleaded 88, is an accessible option to alleviate financial strain for families across the nation while offering a reliable and established solution to the country’s fuel supply.… Continue reading