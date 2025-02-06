Legislative priorities for agriculture in 2025

By Joby Young, executive vice president at the American Farm Bureau Federation

A big 2024 victory came in the 11th hour, as nearly 12,000 of our grassroots members engaged in calling on Congress to include much-needed support for farmers and ranchers in the year-end continuing resolution. This groundswell of grassroots engagement ensured aid would be delivered to farmers and rural communities impacted by hurricanes, wildfires and floods, as well as those struggling through these difficult economic times. This funding is a short-term solution to help farmers and ranchers stay afloat as we urge Congress to modernize the farm bill.

We also saw the U.S. Supreme Court rule in favor of farmers and ranchers once again by striking down Chevron deference. Chevron deference threw out the balance of power between the three branches of government. The Court’s ruling will allow that balance to be restored and should help reduce the regulatory back and forth farmers are often subject to.… Continue reading