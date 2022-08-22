Lessons learned through the Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network (Part 1)

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff

Soil test phosphorus (P) numbers in the State of Ohio have continued to decline in recent years. “Much of the land in the state has soil phosphorus levels within the agronomic range. Even so, there are still some high phosphorus areas and issues with legacy phosphorus from past practices that we continue to work through,” said Greg LaBarge, OSU Extension Field Specialist, Agronomic Systems. “We are learning how slowly phosphorus changes in the soil when it is at high levels. There are opportunities to make changes, but simply employing the single practice of reducing phosphorus application is probably not going to be enough, and we need to make sure we are putting the right practice in the right place.”

Looking at the big picture, when we talk about agricultural impacts from the standpoint of water quality, there are three main components.… Continue reading