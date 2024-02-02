Liability with escaped farm animals

By Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program

Recent collisions involving cattle on Ohio roadways raise the question of who is liable when a farm animal causes a roadway accident? Ohio’s “animals at large law” helps answer that question. It’s an old law that establishes a legal duty for owners and keepers of farm animals to contain their animals. The law states that an owner or keeper shall not permit their animals to run at large “in the public road, highway, street, lane, or alley, or upon unenclosed land.” But as with many laws, the answer to the question of “who’s liable” under the law is “it depends.” Here’s how the law works.

The law applies to both owners and “keepers.” The animals at large law places responsibility on both the owners and the “keepers” of the animals. The reference to “keepers” can expand the duty to someone other than the animal owner.… Continue reading