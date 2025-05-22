Life jacket loaner program keeps kids safe

By Dan Armitage

Marinas, waterfront restaurants, boat clubs, and other businesses wanting to impact boating safety here in Ohio and elsewhere can apply now to become a BoatUS Foundation Kid’s Life Jacket Loaner program site. Supported by BoatUS member donations, the program offers a simple way to help children and young adults get the right-sized life jackets when boating, sailing, or fishing for the day or weekend.

“Sometimes boaters may not have a correctly-sized life jacket for every younger guest aboard,” said BoatUS Foundation program administrator Lynne O’Hearn. “That’s where local groups partnering with us can help ensure everyone has the right fit for safety. You want to avoid giving a child in a too-big life jacket, which they may be able to slip out of.”

BoatUS Foundation life jacket loaner sites offer a simple way to help children and young adults get the right-sized life jackets when boating, sailing, or fishing.

… Continue reading