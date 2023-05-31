Limitations of spray drones and obstacles to their adoption

By Erdal Ozkan

Acceptance of spray drones by individual farmers has been slow for several reasons:

Not enough research data comparing drone performance (e.g., efficacy and spray drift) to ground sprayers and conventional aircraft is available. The limited published data on performance of spray drones may not be usable and can be contradictory because of the wide variation of design parameters among drones being tested.Fewer acres are covered per hour of operation compared to airplane and ground sprayers.The battery powering the drone lasts a short time (5 to 15 minutes with a full tank) and requires recharging between tank refills. Having three charged batteries per drone and fast charging at 240v eliminates long interruptions in spraying to charge the drone’s battery. Maintaining three charged batteries allows replacement of a discharged battery while refilling the spray tank. The spent battery can then be recharged and ready for the next refilling.… Continue reading