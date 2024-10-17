Lindsay Bowen reflects on incredible success at the World Dairy Expo

The team of Kevin Doeberiener, Lindsay Bowen and Pat Conroy, of West Salem in Wayne County, had an impressive and unprecedented sweep of the Holstein show on the storied colored shavings at the 2024 World Dairy Expo in Wisconsin this fall.

In October, Genesee Altitude Leah, owned by Doeberiener, Bowen, Conroy, Clarkvalley and Osinga from West Salem, Ohio, was selected as the World Dairy Expo Supreme Champion Heifer. The Grand Champion of the World Dairy Expo International Holstein Show was Jeffrey-Way Hard Rock Twigs, also exhibited by Doeberiener, Bowen and Conroy of West Salem. The Intermediate Champion of the International Holstein Show went to RJR Discjockey 7509-ET, the first place Senior Three-Year-Old, exhibited by Doeberiener, Conroy, and Butlerview. Bowen took a few minutes to recap the experience with Matt Reese. … Continue reading