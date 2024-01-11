Liquor and food contamination nothing to mess with

By Don “Doc” Sanders

While conducting research for a scientific paper, I stumbled across a memorable report that involved people dying of accidental moonshine poisoning. During the Great Depression, unemployed people improvised ways to get cheap liquor. In the case I’m referring to, some Alabamans built a still with empty hydraulic oil drums they stole from an Air Force base. The product of their backwoods engineering, Ginger Jake, was an incredibly popular drink across Alabama at the time.

The popularity of the hooch from this particular still, though, had a major downside. That’s because the stolen, repurposed drums had contained oil laced with TOCP, a toxic organic compound. I’ll save you from having to read the full chemical name. It’s enough to know that TOCP is nothing to mess with.

It causes delayed neurotoxicity in humans. More than 50,000 people who consumed the Ginger Jake, in this case, weeks later developed an untreatable nerve paralysis in their legs after consuming this moonshine.