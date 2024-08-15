Livestock and human food for thought at the Ohio State Fair

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

Visitors to the Ohio State Fair go to visit the butter cow, see actual livestock in the barns and, of course, enjoy some fair food. Most fairgoers probably do not realize the ingredients for some of their favorite foods have many similarities with the high-quality diets being fed to the livestock at the fair — including soybeans.

“At our GrowNextGen booth we are talking about how our food that we eat is also somewhat similar to livestock feed with the use of soybeans in both. We have Cheez-Its and Chex mix and those products both have soybeans on the ingredient list, along with Smarties and Skittles candy, which also have soybean oil in them,” said Makayla Spoerr, one of several GrowNextGen ambassadors working at the 2024 Ohio State Fair. “Livestock feed is similar because it has soybeans in it for protein purposes.”

Livestock, of course, is the top market for soybeans with poultry, hogs, fish, sheep, and cattle consuming large quantities of soybean meal, which provides a key source of high-quality protein.