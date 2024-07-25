Local convenience drawing customers to Schultz Valley Farms

By Matt Reese

Modern grocery stores offer ever-increasing convenience for customers, including the delivery of grocery orders to their doorsteps. With some helpful software, Josh and Lynn Schultz in Fairfield County have found a way to offer this “click-list” style service direct from their Schultz Valley Farms.

The bulk of their sales come from this Community Supported Agriculture (CSA), farm share-based marketing. Customers pay up front and then receive weekly shares of the farm’s production.

“We have everything from A-Z and everything in between with over 50 different crops, beef, pork, chicken, turkey, lamb, and eggs,” said Lynn Schultz. “Everybody’s box is different — 92% are customized boxes. They select what they want for the amount they paid for and can go over the amount as they want. There is a $10 fee for delivery and around 30% of our orders are delivered. Each week, the customers can buy different products based on whatever size share they have and what we have available.… Continue reading