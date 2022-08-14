Log Cabin Days coming mid-September

Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes in Loudonville, at 552 State Route 95, Loudonville, OH 44842. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 8 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living. This self-guided tour is available for a small donation which supports the American Cancer Society.

The two-day family oriented event has something for everyone and will also include:

Demonstrations of lumberjack skills, ax throwing, wood chopping and cross cut sawing19th century log home related trades such as hand hewing, wood carving, furniture making, gun building, spinning and rug braidingLog home building.

Many activities will encourage audience participation as well as offer a lineup of excellent seminar speakers.… Continue reading