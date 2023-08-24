Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days. Join in the family-friendly fun Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16. Proceeds from this event go to the American Cancer Society and Mohican Parochial School. The location is 552 SR 95, Loudonville, OH 44842.

The two-day family-oriented event has something for everyone and will also include demonstrations of lumberjack skills, ax throwing, wood chopping and cross-cut sawing, and 19th-century log home-related trades such as hand hewing, wood carving, furniture making, gun building, spinning and rug braiding building.

Many activities will encourage audience participation as well as offer a lineup of excellent seminar speakers. There will be over 40 booth exhibits containing rustic home furnishings, builders, craftsmen and home material providers. Taking place on Friday at 3 p.m. is a cabin and rustic furnishings auction with three prebuilt cabins, three pavilions, and many hand-crafted items including, bedroom suites, coffee tables, dining tables, end tables, home decor, and an Amish-made log cabin quilt, all of which are quality consignments from local craftsman.