Long-serving 4-H program manager Allen Auck retiring

After nearly four decades of unwavering commitment to Ohio State University and its 4-H program, Allen Auck, the esteemed program manager for events and activities, is retiring April 19, 2024.

Throughout his tenure, Auck has been instrumental in shaping the landscape of Ohio’s 4-H program, leaving an indelible mark on countless youth and colleagues alike. His leadership and coordination have been pivotal in organizing numerous initiatives, including the Ohio State Fair 4-H guidebook and project judging, the Ohio 4-H Conference, Nationwide & Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center activities, and fostering youth participation in numerous state and national 4-H conferences.

“Allen’s dedication and passion for the Ohio 4-H program have been unparalleled,” said Kirk Bloir, the state 4-H leader. “His leadership has not only shaped countless lives but has also laid the foundation for our organization’s continued success and growth.”

Auck’s legacy extends far beyond his role as a program manager; his impact has resonated deeply within the Ohio 4-H community, touching the lives of generations of youth and instilling in them the values of leadership, service, and personal growth.… Continue reading