Louis Dreyfus Company breaks ground for major Ohio soybean facility

Upper Sandusky played host to the recent groundbreaking of the much anticipated soybean processing plant from the Louis Dreyfus Company. Dignitaries, leaders, and company officials were on hand to celebrate the move that promises a new market and state-of-the-art facilities for area farmers.

In this video, Ohio Ag Net hears perspectives from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Louis Dreyfus Company CEO Mike Gelchie, Ohio Soybean Association President Rusty Goebel, and LDC's Ryan Martin among others.