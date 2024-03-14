Louis Dreyfus update on March 21 Ohio Soybean Hometown Tour

The Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) is hosting another stop on the Ohio Soybean Hometown Tour. On March 21, OSA will gather with farmers at Kalmbach Feeds in Upper Sandusky. The Hometown Tour will feature an update on the new Louis Dreyfus Company soybean processing facility from Jeremy Mullins, commercial manager for Louis Dreyfus Company. Attendees will also get to participate in a policy roundtable with Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge and State Rep. Riordan McClain.

Lunch will be provided and there is no cost to attend; however, attendees must register in advance. CCAs, CPAgs, CPSSs and CPSCs who attend are eligible to receive one CEU credit.

The program will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information and registration, visit www.soyohio.org/hometown.… Continue reading