Mahindra unveils new line of compact, subcompact tractors and utility vehicles

Viren Popli, CEO of Mahindra Ag North America visits with Ohio Ag Net’s Joe Everett about their new compact and sub compact tractor lineups. Popli talks about how this new line is more comfortable, easier to operate, and lists some of the newest features. Listen to the full interview in the audio player above, or read the article below for more information.

Mahindra’s newest compact and subcompact tractors were unveiled at the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville.

More power, more comfort and cutting-edge intelligence that targets the needs of operators in rural, farm and ranch settings — these are the features of Mahindra’s newest compact and subcompact tractors unveiled at the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville.

The new design, engineering and technology platform on which its new tractor models are built has been dubbed “Powered by OJA,” from the Sanskrit word “Ojas,” which symbolizes energy and strength. For Mahindra customers, that means a powerful, reliable and easy-to-operate tractor.… Continue reading