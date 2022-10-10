Maintaining purity in non-GMO production

By Matt Hutcheson, CCA, Product Manager, Seed Consultants, Inc.

Many corn growers in the Eastern Corn Belt produce non-GMO corn attempting to capture an additional premium. Depending on the contracting elevator, standard GMO contamination allowances are typically from 0% – 1%. Producing non-GMO corn within the acceptable tolerances of GMO contamination is possible; however, there are several challenges and potential pitfalls that make production of 100% pure non-GMO corn a tremendous undertaking and can keep growers from capturing a premium for their corn. Planting non-GMO seed does not necessarily mean the harvested shelled corn will be non-GMO free. Tests used by elevators to determine if GMOs are present may not be 100% accurate, but they are a determining factor as to whether a load will be accepted.

If a grower plants non-GMO corn, what could cause GMO contamination?

• Contaminated planting equipment and seed tenders

• Contaminated seed

• Mistakes made in record keeping where hybrids were not correctly identified at planting and/or harvest, leading to contamination

• Adventitious pollen from GMO corn fields can cause cross-pollination of non-GMO corn

• Contaminated combines at harvest

• Contaminated grain carts, wagons, trucks, augers, grain legs, and grain bins

What steps can be taken in an attempt to produce grain that meets GMO tolerances?