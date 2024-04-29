Major planting progress made this week

The ground continued to dry out and spraying activities were underway, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 2 percent short, 72 percent adequate, and 26 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on April 28 was 53.9 degrees, 0.8 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.26 inches of precipitation, 0.47 inches below average. There were 3.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 28.

Farmers reported most areas have dried out apart from somelow areas. Corn and soybean planting progress inched forward to 6 and 7 percent planted, respectively. Oats were 66 percent planted. Winter wheat was 83 percent jointed and winter wheat condition was 69 percent good to excellent. Farmers reported fieldwork continued including tillage, spraying, fertilizing, and planting. Pollination periods for

fruit trees had been very effective.

USDA NASS