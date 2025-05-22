Make America Healthy Again Commission Report released, Farm groups ‘deeply troubled’

By Joel Penhorwood, Ohio Ag Net

The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission, organized by President Donald Trump and led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (RFK), was released Thursday. The 68-page document holds processed foods, pesticides, vaccines, and more to blame for chronic diseases in American children.

The report stops short of specific regulatory or policy recommendations, but the 14-member commission has 80 days to create a strategy for how the federal government will respond.

The following is directly from the MAHA Commission Report, titled “Making Our Children Healthy Again”

To Make America’s Children Healthy Again, we must begin with a shared understanding of the magnitude of crisis and subsequently what’s likely driving it. This assessment provides that foundation-grounding future efforts in a common scientific basis that identifies four potential drivers behind the rise in childhood chronic disease that present the clearest opportunities for progress:

Poor Diet: The American diet has shifted dramatically toward ultra-processed foods (UPFS), leading to nutrient depletion, increased caloric intake, and exposure to harmful additives.

… Continue reading