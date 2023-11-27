Make the right fungicide choices to protect yields, ROI

Join Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood in a timely discussion with BASF Technical Marketing Manager Kim Tutor, delving into the critical role of fungicides in Ohio’s unique growing conditions. Tutor highlights the impact of environmental stress on crops and how BASF’s fungicides provide a triple threat: disease control, stress mitigation, and improved growth efficiency. With a focus on corn for tar spot and the upcoming soybean fungicide innovation, the discussion arms growers to be prepared for the 2024 season.… Continue reading