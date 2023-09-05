Make your avocation your vocation

By Leisa Boley Hellwarth

Nibblin’ on sponge cake

Watchin’ the sun bake

All of those tourists covered with oil

Strummin’ my six string

On my front porch swing

Smell those shrimp, they’re beginnin’ to boil

Wastin’ away again in Margaritaville

Searchin’ for my lost shaker of salt

Some people claim that there’s a woman to blame

But I know, it’s nobody’s fault

Jimmy Buffett died on September 1, 2023, and we lost one of our finest entertainers and a national treasure. What does this have to do with agriculture? As the late law professor, Morgan Shipman, used to opine, nothing and everything.

Jimmy Buffett was born on Christmas Day in 1946 in Mississippi. And he was the son of a son of a sailor, as his grandfather was a steamship captain from Newfoundland. Buffett described his younger self as a simple Catholic alter boy who wanted to play bass in a band so he could meet girls.… Continue reading