Making a harvest connection

By Matt Reese

Harvest is here. Even in our modern world of Internet, unprecedented technology and cell phones in everyone’s pockets, the autumn leaves and crisp air have a way of making people yearn to reconnect with the farm. As crowds flock to corn mazes and dream of hayrides beneath the harvest moon, Ohio agriculture is hard at work to help make that connection in some fun, innovative ways.

Franklin County Farm Bureau members are uniquely positioned to find ways to bridge the agricultural gap with their urban neighbors and communities. On Sept. 10, the Franklin County Farm Bureau hosted the Taste of Franklin County event at Waterman Farm on the Ohio State University campus. Attendees toured the various gardens, the Controlled Environment Agriculture Research Complex, the dairy, and the pawpaw patch. Along with the tour, guests got to make their own pizzas with local ingredients provided by the Master Gardeners of Waterman farms and Miceli Dairy Products.… Continue reading