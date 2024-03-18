Managing controlled drainage structures in spring and fall

By Vinayak Shedekar, The Ohio State University

Controlled drainage structures are a common presence in Ohio’s drained landscapes. Oftentimes incentive programs through NRCS or H2Ohio help pay for the design and installation of water control structures. Some producers voluntarily invest in control structures given their benefits for water conservation and crop yield. Long-term research at The Ohio State University has shown a 6% yield increase for corn and 3.5% yield increase for soybeans within the elevation zone influenced by controlled drainage, compared to a free draining outlet. Naturally, one is inclined to manage the structures actively only during the growing season. However, if managed properly during the non-growing season, controlled drainage has tremendous benefits to water quality downstream. The non-growing season management becomes a requirement if you are enrolled into an incentive program. Simply raising the outlet elevation by stacking boards in the control structure after harvest in the fall and leaving the structure in “controlled drainage” mode throughout the winter and spring, can help reduce up to 50% of the drainage discharge from the tile outlet.… Continue reading