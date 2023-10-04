Managing corn harvest losses with variable harvest moisture

By Jason Hartschuh, CCA

This year has been a weather rollercoaster in many areas which has delayed corn dry down. In some areas, disease killed the corn prematurely which will affect dry down and harvestability. High-moisture corn may require us to look harder at combine settings to minimize harvest loss. Initial settings for different combines can be found in the operator’s manual but here are a few adjustments that can be used to help set all machines.

Corn head

Setting the combine starts at the header with an average of 66% of all machine harvest loss in corn occurring here. Wetter corn often has stronger ear shanks making it harder to snap at the head. When fodder is wet, it is tough and does not flow as well through the head. The major adjustments on the header are deck plate width and gathering chain speed.

Deck plate settings

Setting deck plates in variable field conditions caused by poor stands in some areas can be challenging, hydraulic adjust deck plates are a significant help, but if they are not automatic adjust you will have to adjust them as conditions change throughout the field.… Continue reading