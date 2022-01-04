Managing diseases and insects in greenhouses

By Mary Wicks and Peter Ling

Growing plants, whether for food or landscapes, is not easy. There are so many variables that can go wrong. Growing crops in a greenhouse permits greater control of environmental conditions, such as temperature, light and moisture, and allows for more precise delivery of nutrients. However, greenhouses can also provide the perfect environment for insects and diseases.

Controlling these pests requires managing the environment and crop to reduce risks, identifying problems early, and understanding treatment options. Practices, such as providing a healthy growing environment to reduce disease and insect pressures, monitoring plants, and applying pesticides effectively and efficiently, need to be used consistently. Integrated pest management requires understanding of interactions among plants, pathogens, insects, and the physical environment for the entire system. Fortunately, researchers continue to make strides in developing methods and technologies that can improve production and reduce risks from diseases and insects.

On January 26-28, 2022 greenhouse growers will have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals and latest best management practices to control diseases and insects for ornamental and food crop production in controlled environments.… Continue reading