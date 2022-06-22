Managing nitrogen with excess rainfall

By Osler Ortez, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA, Alexander Lindsey, Wanderson Novais, Ohio State University Extension

Excess water challenges plant growth and fitness in farming systems. Depending on the geography, dramatic fluctuations and extremes in weather patterns have been experienced in Ohio, the US, and other parts of the world (e.g., droughts, floods). Research has shown that such events have increased in frequency and intensity over the past 50 years, making farming more challenging.

Not new to Ohio, wet conditions have been reportedly repeated in the last several weeks of the crop season, from April, May, and the first half of June of 2022. As a result, the crop has faced unfavorable conditions, and farmers have started to think about adjusting decisions for the rest of the season to reduce the impact of the damage.

The reports have ranged from waterlogging (i.e., the root system is under anaerobic conditions) to flooding (i.e.,… Continue reading