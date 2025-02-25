Managing risk in 2025

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

Risk management is top-of-mind for many farms coming off the challenges of 2024. In many cases, a farm’s location in the state sets the stage for the operation’s risk levels in 2025.

“In 2024 we saw so much variability in Ohio. We saw very extreme drought conditions in the east and in the south-central parts of the state, but then on the western side we saw some bumper crops, especially on the corn side,” said Kristen Ward, Regional Vice President Crop Insurance for Farm Credit Mid-America. “The impact is going to be different for each producer depending on how 2024 shook out. The good news is we have options that we can work through to find just the right fit for that producer.”

Risk on farms is broad and complex, and so are the tools available to help manage it. It is important for producers to understand their options.