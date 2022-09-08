Managing risks and opportunities in 2022

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

Ohio agriculture is facing a time of great risk and great opportunity.

“This year has certainly presented a lot of different challenges. We started off with a lot of wet weather then hit a dry spell, but yields will be decent. There are rising interest rates, inputs are increasing if you can even find them. Equipment is hard to find and if you can find it can you get it bought? Risk management has taken on a whole new light,” said Evan Hahn, vice president of agricultural lending for Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA). “We need to be thinking longer term with that. Risk management goes beyond crop insurance and making sure inputs get bought right. I think there were many opportunities for producers to lock in profitability this year too.”

A risk management topic of significant current interest is, well, interest.

“With the ag customers we have, everyone is affected by interest rates.… Continue reading