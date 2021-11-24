Managing soil fertility in the midst of record high fertilizer prices

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

Record high fall fertilizer prices have everyone’s attention in production agriculture. Fertilizer is one of the key inputs in crop production, and looking ahead to the 2022 crop year, it may be the most expensive input depending on how it is managed. Steven Culman, Associate Professor and State Soil Fertility Specialist at The Ohio State University, said there are some options farmers have looking ahead to 2022 to manage this expense.

Dr. Steven Culman, Associate Professor and State Soil Fertility Specialist at The Ohio State University

“We’ve been telling farmers that soils are highly buffered, and they change very slowly, unless they are very sandy,” Culman said. “You can’t correct deficiencies in nutrients overnight. We have long term data that shows that when soils are in the maintenance range, that they are capable of providing crop nutrient needs for several years.”