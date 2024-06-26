Managing stored grain in warm temperatures

It takes a lot of work for farmers to grow and harvest a successful grain crop. That’s why monitoring grain bins is so important to protect the quality of stored grain, especially as temperatures warm up.

“Bins can heat up really fast when sunlight hits them during spring and summer,” said Dave Ellis, GSI district manager. “Protecting quality grain means less dockage at the elevator and more money for your bushels.”

His recommendations include:

During spring, keep the grain temperature within 10 degrees of the ambient average to prevent condensation that can lead to grain spoilage. After the outside temperature gets above 50, manage aeration to keep the grain as cool as possible for the rest of the summer.

Check grain at least weekly by climbing to the top of the bin, but avoid entering to avoid the risk of entrapment. Crusting on the top layer or any off smell could indicate spoilage and the need to equalize bin and exterior temperatures with aeration.… Continue reading