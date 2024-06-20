Manure in a changing world

By Mary Wicks

It used to be that manure management technologies were a shovel, pitchfork, and wagon. And application was on the fields closest to the barn. But as the value of its nutrients and organic matter has become better understood, the focus has been on applying manure to best meet crop needs and capture more of the manure nutrients. Development of solid and liquid manure application equipment has allowed more even distribution, while toolbars that can inject manure minimize nitrogen loss from volatilization and protect the environment by reducing risks of nutrient runoff. The use of dragline hose systems that pump liquid manure from storage ponds or semi-trucks reduces manure tanker traffic on roads and in fields.

Recent technological advances in precision agriculture, which have focused on optimizing fertilizer use, are being applied to manure application. Grid mapping of soil test data, in conjunction with GPS and variable rate technology, allows manure to be applied at different rates across a field depending on soil characteristics, planned yields, and other factors.