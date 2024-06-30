Manure Science Review Aug. 6

The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) will host the 24th annual Manure Science Review on Aug. 6, 2024 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London.

Aimed at farmers, crop consultants, soil conservation workers and others, the Manure Science Review will feature speakers and field demonstrations from Ohio State and other qualified companies and institutions.

The mornings speakers will begin with representatives from the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), presenting H2Ohio updates as well as best practices for manure application by Frances Springer. Will Osterholz from the Natural Resources Conservation Service will then discuss the effects of manure placement on subsurface drainage, followed by a panel discussion about the 360 Rain Unit for liquid manure application, featuring Justin Koch of 360 Yield Center, Taylor Pulver from Rooted Agri Services, Andrew Klopfenstein from the Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering (FABE), and Ryan Schmitmeyer of Owl Creek Dairy. … Continue reading