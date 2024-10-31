Many factors shaping markets in late 2024

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

The last half of October I was on frost patrol duty for four nights. I was covering my annual flowers, wanting to see them still thriving during the then pending almost 10 days of Indian summer. One dusk evening as I was putting out the flower coverings of 1 sheet, 3 paint drop cloths, and 13 towels, my lawn guy Chad aerated our lawn. As he unloaded his equipment, he relayed these words, “just one more.” Together we laughed as I quickly thought of Ohio’s producers as they gather the harvest this fall, with “just one more,” as they get one more combine hopper, grain buggy, or another field completed before quitting for the evening, in the ongoing dance to complete harvest before further drastic weather events take place.

The U.S. soybean harvest continues to march forward the last 10 days of October. Wide open weather was expected with several days of 70s for daily highs and sunny conditions.… Continue reading